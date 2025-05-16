6 arrested after police use pepper spray, tasers to break up fight at RTA hub in Dayton

Dayton police arrested six juveniles after breaking up a fight at the downtown RTA hub Thursday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m. officers responded to break up a fight between a group of juveniles.
There were multiple fights as police worked to disperse those involved in the fights.
Officers used pepper spray and tasers, said Dayton police Lt. Jacquelyn Imwalle.
One of the officers suffered a minor while breaking up the fight.
Five boys and one girl were arrested for disorderly conduct.
