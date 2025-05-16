Breaking: Everything you should know about NATO coming to Dayton

6 arrested after police use pepper spray, tasers to break up fight at RTA hub in Dayton

Police siren

Police siren
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Dayton police arrested six juveniles after breaking up a fight at the downtown RTA hub Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. officers responded to break up a fight between a group of juveniles.

There were multiple fights as police worked to disperse those involved in the fights.

Officers used pepper spray and tasers, said Dayton police Lt. Jacquelyn Imwalle.

One of the officers suffered a minor while breaking up the fight.

Five boys and one girl were arrested for disorderly conduct.

In Other News
1
Everything you should know about NATO coming to Dayton
2
Dayton officials say be patient during weeklong NATO conference
3
Dayton man’s comedy podcast gains exposure, bigger audience
4
Turner still holding out against cuts in federal employee pensions
5
Is yours a snack house, or an ingredient house?

About the Author