PHOTOS: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigning for U.S. Senate in Ohio

Two men are competing to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring at the end of this year.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. and Republican J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati businessman, are running for the seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Ryan has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, serving two years in the Ohio Senate before that. He ran in the Democratic Party presidential primary, withdrawing in October 2019 .
Vance is a Middletown native, author of Hillbilly Elegy and co-founder of Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati. He is making his first bid for political office after winning the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
