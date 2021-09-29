6-year-old Oklahoma boy struck, killed by pickup in Miami County

A 6-year-old Oklahoma boy died Wednesday after he was run over by a pickup truck in Miami County.
Deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the West Milton Christian Center, 6390 Jay Road in Union Twp. after a child had been struck by a vehicle on the property, according to a release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation revealed the boy was running beside a pickup truck traveling between 2 mph and 5 mph.
“At some point the child slipped and fell and was run over by the pickup truck,” the sheriff’s office said.
The boy was identified as David I. Lepelley of Minco, Oklahoma, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup was identified as John M. Hook, 21, of Ontario, California.
There was no evidence of driver impairment, and the Miami County Sheriff’s crash reconstruction team responded and is investigating.