6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Deaths also have been higher in recent weeks. Deaths are reported two times per week in Ohio, with 53 deaths added to the dashboard on Friday, bringing the state to 22,273 since the start of the pandemic.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

On Saturday, 233 new hospitalizations were reported, which was below than the 303 reported on Friday and below the 21-day average of 262 new hospitalizations per day.

ICUs reported 14 new coronavirus patients, down from 32 on Friday and below the three-week average of 23 per day.

Ohio has 3,348 COVID positive patients in hospitals now, according to the dashboard.