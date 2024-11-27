Breaking: 67-year-old man dies following hit-and-run crash in Dayton

It’s the 14 fatal crash and 18th fatality Dayton police have investigated this year.
Police siren

Crime & Law
39 minutes ago
A 67-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Dayton Monday.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at the East Third and North Keowee streets intersection.

Dayton police determined the man was walking westbound in a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling north on North Keowee Street hit him.

The man had a red “do not walk” signal and the vehicle had a green light at the time of the crash, according to Dayton police.

The driver did not stop to identify themself.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from injuries.

This is the department’s 14th fatal crash this year and its 18th fatality, according to police.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

