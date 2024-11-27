Man pleads guilty in Dayton human trafficking case

Breaking: 67-year-old man dies following hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A Dayton man faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced next week in a human trafficking case.

Mark Sharriffe Moore, 43, is scheduled to be sentenced next Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Nov. 13 before Judge Mary Montgomery to compelling prostitution.

As part of his plea, charges of trafficking in persons (compulsion to involuntary servitude) and promoting prostitution were dismissed, court records show.

A Dayton police detective interviewed a woman during a 2023 human trafficking investigation who said a man she identified as Moore would post photos of her on solicitation websites and then speak to potential clients, arrange the prices and drive her to the location for the purpose of exchanging sex for currency, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman also told police that Moore provided her with narcotics and that she was required to give Moore a percentage of her earnings from the arranged dates, the affidavit stated.

When he is sentenced, Moore also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years, according to a plea document.

Moore remains held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

