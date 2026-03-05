7 Brew Coffee opens new Miamisburg location

This 510-square-foot coffee stand will be drive-thru only “with two ordering lanes that help us process orders ultra-fast to allow our guests to get in and out to tackle their day,” said Brian Evans, director of entitlements for 7 Brew franchisee Brew Team OH, in a narrative previously submitted to the city.

In addition to coffee, 7 Brew also serves teas, lemonades, smoothies, shakes and its own branded energy drinks, offering more than 20,000 drink combinations. Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

To celebrate the grand opening of its newest Ohio stand, 7 Brew presented a check for $10,000 to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“We are grateful for the support of our new friends at 7 Brew and can’t wait to continue our partnership as they grow in our area,” said Abby Adams, Children’s Miracle Network specialist at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Their generous donation will allow us to continue providing above and beyond for all children within our reach. Thank you, 7 Brew and customers, for cultivating kindness for kids and families throughout the Dayton area.”

7 Brew launched in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017, with “a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” according to the chain’s website.

7 Brew operates more than 400 stands across 32 states nationwide including Miami Valley locations in Beavercreek, Springboro and Springfield.

This 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Dayton area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at 7brewteam.7brewcareers.com.

