76-year-old man killed in Harrison Twp crash ID’d

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Wilding Avenue around 5:58 p.m. Friday for a report of an injury crash.

Explore Wildlife agencies called after alleged alligator sighting at Beavercreek park

Duncan was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on North Dixie Drive when he entered the left turn lane and turned in front of a 2006 Porsche Boxster driven by a 33-year-old man going northbound, the sheriff’s office said.

The Porsche collided with the pickup truck, causing the truck to overturn and come to a stop on Wilding Avenue.

Duncan was removed from the truck and transported to Kettering Health Dayton, where he died. The driver of the Porche was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries and later released.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.