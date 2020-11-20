78-year-old Dayton woman dies in ‘tragic traffic incident’

A 78-year-old Dayton woman died Wednesday afternoon after what Dayton police are calling a “tragic traffic incident.”
Barbara A. Martin was standing when she was hit and knocked down by the open door of her own car while a family member, a 14-year-old boy, backed out of her driveway into the street in the 500 block of Liscum Drive, according to a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report.
Another car, a red 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 20-year-old Dayton man, was traveling south on Liscum Drive and struck Martin and her car, a white 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Martin became trapped underneath the other car, the report stated.
“The victim, Barbara Martin, was pronounced (dead) at the scene,” according to a statement released Thursday afternoon about the crash.
Martin’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
The 14-year-old boy and the other driver were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries described as minor, according to the crash report.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the crash.