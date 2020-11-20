78-year-old Dayton woman dies in ‘tragic traffic incident’

Barbara A. Martin was standing when she was hit and knocked down by the open door of her own car while a family member, a 14-year-old boy, backed out of her driveway into the street in the 500 block of Liscum Drive, according to a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report.

Another car, a red 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 20-year-old Dayton man, was traveling south on Liscum Drive and struck Martin and her car, a white 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Martin became trapped underneath the other car, the report stated.