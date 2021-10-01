dayton-daily-news logo
X

78-year-old sex offender indicted on 42 charges in Dayton child porn case

Kenneth Lester Jackson
Caption
Kenneth Lester Jackson

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

A 78-year-old registered sexual offender indicted Friday in a Dayton child pornography case was convicted of similar charges.

Kenneth Lester Jackson of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 42 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after they received information that Jackson had child pornography on his computer, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Jackson is accused of having the images from Oct. 26, 2019, through Jan. 20, Flannagan said.

He was convicted in May 2013 of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and sentenced to two years in prison as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

Jackson lived in Englewood at the time, and the case was investigated by the Englewood Police Department.

At the time of his conviction, he also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years with his local sheriff’s office.

In Other News
1
NARCO award renamed in honor of slain Dayton detective Jorge DelRio
2
Harrison Twp. man facing 10 charges in deadly stabbing of Huber Heights
3
Death penalty will not be sought in Dayton detective DelRio’s shooting...
4
Trotwood man indicted after SWAT called to home
5
Man accused of shooting Dayton police officer in head indicted
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top