82-year-old Kettering woman dies after car hits tree in Clinton County

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Ohio 73 near Ohio 350 in Green Twp.

A preliminary investigation showed Gwinn was driving a 2004 Lincoln Town Car southeast on Ohio 73 when the car went off the left side of the road and hit landscaping rocks and a tree, according to OSHP.

The Clinton - Highland Joint Fire District, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton County Coroner’s Office assisted troopers at the scene.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.