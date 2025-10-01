82-year-old Kettering woman dies after car hits tree in Clinton County

An 82-year-old woman died after a car left the road and crashed into a tree in Clinton County Tuesday night.
Joyce Gwinn, of Kettering, died at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Ohio 73 near Ohio 350 in Green Twp.
A preliminary investigation showed Gwinn was driving a 2004 Lincoln Town Car southeast on Ohio 73 when the car went off the left side of the road and hit landscaping rocks and a tree, according to OSHP.
The Clinton - Highland Joint Fire District, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton County Coroner’s Office assisted troopers at the scene.
OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.
