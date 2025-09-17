9 classic Dayton commercial jingles that were too catchy to forget

Sometimes, you just can’t get a catchy jingle out of your head.
On the other hand, sometimes those old jingles can spark memories of the past ands perhaps even of some stores and businesses that are no longer around that we miss.
Here is a collection of some of our favorite retro commercials and the jingles that still stick with us.
Big Bob’s Carpet
Jingle: “Big Bob’s… Big Bobbbbbs…”
North Dayton Garden Center
Jingle: “North Dayton, North Dayton, North Dayton Garden Center”
Voss Chevrolet
Jingle: “Get a Voss!”
Health Foods Unlimited
Jingle: “The natural way of caring for you”
Concord City / Value City
Jingle: “See you Pleeeaaassee.”
Buddy’s Carpet
Jingle: “You got a Buddy in the carpet business”
Dingleberry’s
Jingle: “Ding...leberry’s, where the merry record shoppers go”
King Kwik
Jingle: “Remember...you’re special at King Kwik”
Tom Raper RV (Richmond, IN but aired in Dayton)
Jingle: “Save today, Tom Raper’s way!”
