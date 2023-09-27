2 crashes involving 14 total vehicles close I-75 South in Harrison Twp.

BreakingNews
Two crashes involving 14 total vehicles in Harrison Twp. closed Interstate 75 South on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:53 a.m. near Wagner Ford Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Minor injuries were reported and two people have been taken to the hospital, according to OSHP.

Dispatch also said there is a second crash just north of the scene, near Needmore Road, involving five vehicles and is likely due to the sudden slow-down on the highway. It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported in the second crash.

The southbound lanes are closed at Needmore Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-75 South while crews clear the scenes.

We will update this story as more information is available.

