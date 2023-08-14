911 caller reportedly knocks out suspect in deadly shooting in Dayton

A 911 caller reportedly “knocked” out a man who allegedly shot and killed the caller’s friend in Dayton over the weekend.

The caller reported the shooting around 3:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Leo Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“He came out the bedroom, he shot my dude and I knocked him out,” the caller told dispatch. “He’s still in there. I got his gun.”

Medics from the Dayton Fire Department transported the shooting victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The caller told dispatch he didn’t know what caused the shooting and that they were hanging out when the suspect, later identified Michael David Krieger, came out of his bedroom with the gun.

Krieger is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Krieger was admitted to the hospital for jaw surgery and has a guard with him until he is discharged.

According to an affidavit, the trio were hanging out in Krieger’s living room and drinking when Krieger left the room.

“Krieger walks back into the living room and walks up to (the deceased) putting a gun into his chest and pulls the trigger, shooting (the deceased) one time in the chest,” the affidavit read.

Police found the victim sitting on the couch with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A dispatch log indicated the 911 caller walked in and saw a person being strangled and the caller shot the reported attacker. Court records made no indication of anyone being strangled and did not mention anyone being shot other than the deceased.

We have reached out to Dayton police for more information and will update this story as information is available.