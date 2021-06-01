dayton-daily-news logo
911 caller reports grenade with pin found while cleaning vacant house in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker

A woman cleaning a vacant home in Dayton reported finding a grenade with a pin it Tuesday morning.

Dayton police crews and the Bomb Squad responded to a home in the 1700 block Parkhill Drive around 9:09 a.m., according to dispatch records.

The woman was cleaning in the detached garage when she found the reported grenade.

“It’s old. It’s rusted and everything,” she told a 911 dispatcher. “It still has a pin in it so I didn’t whether it was used or not.”

The house previously belonged to a veteran before it was vacant according to dispatch records.

We will update this story as more information is available.

