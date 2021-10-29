AAA reminds motorists to watch for trick-or-treaters, drive sober this Halloween

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Kara Hitchens, public and government affairs manager of AAA. “In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

Last year, there were 25 crashing involving pedestrians, including two fatalities, between Oct. 28 and 31, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol data cited by AAA. The state recorded 2,755 crashes during that period, including eight fatalities and 635 injury crashes. Alcohol impairment was a factor in 97 of those crashes, according to OSHP data.