Accused bus driver faced previous claims of improper conduct with students, worked at 7 area districts

Court records allege Hunt’s crimes began as far back as 2002, and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck says he believes there could be more victims out in the community who have not yet come forward or been identified.

Hunt resigned from his job as a bus driver with the Vandalia-Butler City Schools in early 2009 after he faced discipline for allegedly having inappropriate communications with a student. He went on to work for a handful of other districts after leaving Vandalia-Butler City Schools, according to personnel records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Heck said he hopes anyone who was victimized by Hunt will come forward to help ensure they get justice and the support they need.

“No matter when it happened, no matter how many years ago it happened, now is a time to contact us and let us know,” Heck said. “We intend to prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law and to put him in prison.”

Hunt, 49, of Lewisburg, is accused of raping and sexually abusing boys who he met through his job driving school buses. Hunt worked as a bus driver for at least seven local schools and school districts.

Hunt owned a business that cleaned and serviced organ pipes, and he groomed young boys and teens from different schools and districts by offering them work, Heck said.

Some of Hunt’s sexual assaults took place inside local churches, while some of his crimes occurred in a trailer he owned in Lima, Heck said. Heck said his crimes took place over many years.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Hunt worked as a bus driver for Vandalia-Butler City Schools from August 2006 to March 2009, according to the school district.

Hunt was employed as a substitute bus driver by the Tri-County North School District in Lewisburg from Dec. 1, 2009 to Sept. 6, 2014, the district said.

Eaton Community Schools says he worked as a substitute bus driver for the school district from 2009 to 2011.

Heck said Hunt worked for St. Christopher School in Vandalia in 2011 and Milton-Union Exempted Village School District in West Milton from 2010 to 2012.

According to Heck, Hunt had worked at Northmont City Schools since 2012 and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center in Englewood since 2010.

According to the criminal indictments, Hunt allegedly engaged in criminal sexual conduct between Jan. 1, 2002 and Dec. 31, 2004.

He also was indicted for alleged criminal acts that took place between Jan. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2016, and between June 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017.

Many of the felony charges stem from criminal activities alleged to have occurred between February and May 2025. He also allegedly committed crimes in early 2019, mid-2022 and in October 2023.

Vandalia-Butler accusations

In a statement, Vandalia-Butler City Schools said Hunt’s personnel file contained three letters about potential misconduct and disciplinary actions.

Hunt was directed to attend a pre-disciplinary hearing for alleged inappropriate sexually suggestive communications and conversations with a student, the school district said.

“In the letters, the district explained that they investigated the matter and began the disciplinary process charging Mr. Hunt with misconduct, and the letters were sent to inform him of the pre-disciplinary hearing dates,” the district said in a message sent to parents and families. “He resigned effective March 16, 2009.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Vandalia-Butler City Schools said it has been fully cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation.

Prosecutor Heck said Hunt on his employment application to Northmont City Schools admitted to working at the Vandalia-Butler school district. But Heck said Hunt checked “no” to a question on a form about whether he had been involuntarily terminated from a previous job.

On Hunt’s employment application for the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, he marked “no” to a question that asked if he had ever been discharged or asked to resign from a position, according to a copy of his application obtained by this news outlet.

Hunt’s employment application says he worked as a driver for multiple school districts, including Vandalia-Butler Schools. He listed his reason for leaving the district as “conflict of interest.”

Other schools respond

Miami Valley Career Technical Center in a statement said the school has thoroughly reviewed his recent assignments and communicated directly with all staff members who accompanied trips where Hunt served as the driver.

The school said it will investigate any information received by students or staff, but right now there have been no reports of inappropriate incidents involving students.

“At this time, there have been no reports or indications of inappropriate interactions between Mr. Hunt and any MVCTC students,” the school said. “All trips he was assigned to were supervised, and staff confirmed that students remained under direct adult oversight at all times.”

Eaton Community Schools said it does not have a record of any issues with Hunt while he was employed with the district.

In response to questions to the Dayton Daily News, officials with St. Christopher responded with a copy of the email sent to school families from school and parish leadership Friday afternoon.

The letter says Hunt ceased employment with the parish May 12.

“Given this is a personnel matter, I cannot disclose any additional information regarding his employment,” the letter says. “Parish and school leadership are actively reviewing this matter and working with the archdiocesan pastoral center. To date, we have not been contacted by law enforcement concerning this matter.”

It urges families to contact law enforcement with any information regarding Hunt’s alleged criminal conduct.

Other schools and districts did not immediately return requests for comment.