Accused Oakwood attorney reportedly in Michigan nursing home

He was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, but Heck said the U.S. Marshals Service has been notified of the warrant and is expected to apprehend him in Michigan.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Daniel Tebo of the Southern District of Ohio said this is an active and ongoing investigation and did not disclose when Currie would be arrested nor whether law enforcement is aware of his location.

Currie told the Dayton Daily News in an August 2025 story that he retired from his job as a legal aid attorney for Advocates for Basic Legal Equality following a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

A family friend said Currie was in an assisted living facility in Dayton, where his family placed him following repeated falls. His mother said around Christmastime that he was moving to a nursing home close to her in Michigan.

A background check on Currie confirmed his most recent residence locally was at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton, a senior living community that offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care.

The family friend said Currie was diagnosed around 2021 or 2022 with Parkinson’s — an incurable, progressive neurological disorder with symptoms including tremor, slowed movement, rigid muscles, poor balance and speech changes as well as depression, sleep problems and possible cognitive issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Currie is described by the family friend as “profoundly disabled” and unable to walk without the aid of a walker and unable to speak intelligibly.

An investigation began in October 2024 after one of Currie’s family members found what appeared to be voyeuristic photos and videos on his cellphone, Heck said.

The family member reported the images to the Oakwood Public Safety Department, which obtained a search warrant for Currie’s cellphone and other electronic devices.

“The search revealed that the defendant stalked a 17-year-old Oakwood High School student. The defendant went to her residence on numerous occasions and surreptitiously photographed and videotaped her in her bedroom through her windows, including in various states of nudity, obviously, all without her knowledge,” Heck said.

When the teen left to attend college, Currie reportedly continued to return to photograph and videotape women in various states of undress, including a family member of the teen and a neighbor, he said.

Currie is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 20 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.