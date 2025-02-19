After tumultuous year, New Lebanon hires permanent village manager

Draugelis will begin his new role on March 10, replacing Rob Anderson, who has served as interim village manager since February 2024.

Anderson’s last day with the village was Wednesday. New Lebanon Fire Chief JC Keyser will temporarily fill the manager role until Draugelis takes over in March.

Council approved Draugelis for a four-year term ending Feb. 20, 2029, at an annual salary of $105,000.

A resident of Washington Twp., Draugelis has worked in local government for 30 years, currently serving in the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program within the Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

This will be his first role in municipal leadership.

“I’ve held numerous positions within Montgomery County Juvenile Court as director or manager on all different levels, but this will be my first position with the municipality component,” Draugelis said Tuesday.

Draugelis said he looks forward to serving the village, which has notably been in a state of turmoil over the past year fraught with administrative shake-up, accusations of mismanagement against former village leaders, and multiple investigations into the municipality’s past dealings, both internally and by the State Auditor’s Office of Ohio.

“I think New Lebanon is an excellent opportunity; it’s growing and has a strong community. There’s also a dedication and commitment amongst the employees that is just stellar and impressive to observe,” Draugelis said. “I can’t wait to get involved and make an impact, helping the village continue to grow toward success.”

Despite the New Lebanon charter’s requirement that the village manager be a resident of the municipality, Draugelis will not be moving to town.

According to village law director Mike McNamee, the charter stipulation is unlawful and unenforceable. McNamee further stated Tuesday he encourages council to re-examine its charter legislation and update any other discordant statutes.

“My recommendation to council has been to form a charter review committee to address other charter provisions, including the unlawful one (describing the manager residency requirement),” he said.

Multiple council members expressed their appreciation during Tuesday’s meeting for the service of interim manager Anderson, who was appointed at the outset of the village’s reshuffle in early 2024.

“I just want to thank you, Rob, for stepping in to an absolute mess; you did not have to stay but you did, and I want to let you know I appreciate the time that you were here and for all that you’ve done so far,” said Councilwoman Melissa Sexton.

Precipitated by the election of several new council members in November 2023, the tempestuous year that followed began with the unforeseen firings of former employees Chief Financial Officer Phillip Hinson, Law Director Ronald Keener, Police Chief Curtis Hensley and Service Superintendent Scott Brock, along with former manager Madden.

These top village leaders simultaneously became the focal point of accusations and investigations into alleged misconduct. The firings have since led to multiple lawsuits against the village and its newest leadership, some of which remain in litigation.

While some members of council and the community were dismayed by the sudden reorganization, others enthusiastically welcomed the change.

“We’re working on rebuilding a community that was not taken care of,” Councilman Tim Back said following Tuesday’s meeting.