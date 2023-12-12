Agencies encourage Warmline usage to combat loneliness, strengthen connections with older adults

Social isolation and loneliness can increase the risk of suicidality and self-harm, among other health problems, the Centers for Disease Control says.

Those increased risks have area agencies reminding people of the county’s Warmline where people can call and talk to others to connect and area senior care centers encouraging people to attend their events and social hours to make a connection.

“We know even prior to the pandemic, but certainly since the pandemic, a lot of our elderly residents lost their friends, lost some family members,” Rezash Rogal said. “This is a lonely time of year anyway if you don’t have close family or friends that are nearby to celebrate the holidays, whatever holiday it is that you celebrate.”

Montgomery County ADAMHS has heard from agencies who have had an increase in people calling them just to hear a friendly voice, she said.

“We do have a solution for that,” Rezash Rogal said.

The Miami Valley Warmline is a partnership between Montgomery County ADAMHS and Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. The phone number is 937-528-7777 and operates Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It first launched the spring of 2020 after COVID-19 hit, said Jennifer Bonifas, vice president of program services at Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. Usage has grown steadily since then, receiving 236 calls in 2021, 312 calls in 2022, and 456 so far this year.

“Every year it has consistently grown pretty significantly, almost by 100-plus people,” Bonifas said. She attributed these increases to growing awareness, as well as a need for this type of resource.

“The other part is I genuinely think that the mental health crisis is starting to show up in all kinds of different ways, and I think being isolated and wanting someone to talk to or having that connection is a big part of that,” Bonifas said.

Social isolation, loneliness impacting many adults

Social isolation can increase risks of getting dementia by 50%, heart disease by 29%, and stroke by 32%, CDC says.

More than one in three adults aged 45 and older feel lonely in the U.S., and nearly one in four adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated, according to the CDC.

Local agencies want to keep the risk of suicidality down as the holidays and winter months create more of a potential for people, particularly adults who are older, to find themselves alone and in need of connection.

“I think we as people are meant to be community beings. I think we just crave community. And the individuals we have that are answering the Warmline, they are individuals who have had challenges throughout their lives,” Bonifas said.

The Warmline operators understand the value of being able to connect and share time with someone, Bonifas said.

“If someone is really truly sitting at home and really just wants to chat that is what the Warmline is there for because we truly believe that community and mental health go together,” Bonifas said.

Even just a short phone call can be impactful for people who are socially isolated, she said.

“It makes a huge difference when you’re talking about maybe going days at a time without speaking to anyone, or even just a full day without talking to anyone. I can’t imagine what it would be like to wake up and not have anyone to talk to for a whole day,” Bonifas said.

The Warmline is also different from other crisis hotlines, giving people an option to call if they need conversation or need to know where they can find resources but may not necessarily be in a crisis.

“We’re blessed in Montgomery County to have multiple crisis services in place, but a lot of times, people who aren’t in crisis still need someone to talk to and still need to feel like they have a friend and feel that connection in our community,” Rezash Rogal said.

Local centers creating community

In neighboring counties, Thrive operates a Warmline for Clark, Greene, and Madison counties where individuals can call to get immediate, anonymous 24/7 support, referrals to community resources, and transfers to 988 when necessary. The number for Thrive’s Warmline is 937-662-9080.

For some organizations, building community among people who are older is their main focus, like at the Fairborn Senior Center, located at 325 N. 3rd St., Fairborn. Members can be anyone 50 or older from any community, though client services like homemaking and transportation are for Fairborn residents.

Age is just a number for them, though.

“They’re all my kids,” said Ellen Farthing, who is the director of the Fairborn Senior Center.

Sadie Byrd, who lives in Fairborn, stays connected with others by going to the center’s luncheons, held Mondays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.

With winter coming, though, harsh weather can lead to isolation for people unable to leave their homes due to the difficulty of making through ice and snow.

“I don’t get out in the snow and walk,” Byrd said. It can make winter months harder, but it comes with the territory of living in Ohio, she said.

Other local residents like Marty May and Cynthia Adams also use the center’s luncheons for connection, along with its other events, like Bingo.

“It’s a popular thing here,” May said.

Joy and Paul Moyer met at the Fairborn Senior Center and continue to take part in activities so they can spend time with others.

“I belong to a crocheting group,” Joy said. “We get together once a week.”

The center has activities each day Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays like Christmas. The activities range from ones addressing physical health, like yoga and fitness classes, to others that build community, like Pinochle, sewing, and knitting.

“Our group is pretty close knit,” Farthing said.

How to call

The Miami Valley Warmline is a partnership between Montgomery County ADAMHS and Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. The phone number is 937-528-7777 and operates Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.