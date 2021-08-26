Air Force IDs Ohio base for ‘Cyber Warfare Wing,’ adds 175 jobs

“I spoke directly with the secretary of the Air Force today who gave me this outstanding news,” DeWine said in a release. “Ohio is gaining a leading-edge mission that will strengthen the fabric of the military community and further solidify Ohio as a national leader in cybersecurity excellence. Not only will this new mission bring more jobs into the community, but it will also spur more economic growth and create new opportunities for industry and academic growth. This is a tremendous win for Mansfield and for the entire state.”

“This selection will build on the 179th Airlift Wing’s legacy of excellence to begin a new chapter in the cyber warfare domain,” said Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.

Ohio was one of two locations under consideration, with the other being the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, the state said.

“Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base is the pride of Richland County,” Senator Sherrod Brown said. “Placing the new cyber warfare mission in Mansfield will help Ohioans perform critical missions to support the warfighter and will expand the strategic capabilities of the servicemembers at the base, who protect and serve their country with pride.”