Air Force IDs Ohio base for ‘Cyber Warfare Wing,’ adds 175 jobs

The Air Force has identified a Mansfield Air National Guard base as its preferred location for a new cyber warfare wing mission.
Ohio’s Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base will support Air Combat Command’s future requirements and result in operational mission changes, including an increase of about 175 Airmen and associated infrastructure support, the Air Force said.
As part of the selection, the Air Force is looking to retire eight C-130H Hercules from its aging inventory at the 179th Airlift Wing as part of its fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, the service also said.
The proposed plan is contingent on congressional approval to retire eight C-130H aircraft from Mansfield and reduce the Air Force’s total C-130 inventory from 287 to 279 aircraft in fiscal year 2022.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hailed the news.
“I spoke directly with the secretary of the Air Force today who gave me this outstanding news,” DeWine said in a release. “Ohio is gaining a leading-edge mission that will strengthen the fabric of the military community and further solidify Ohio as a national leader in cybersecurity excellence. Not only will this new mission bring more jobs into the community, but it will also spur more economic growth and create new opportunities for industry and academic growth. This is a tremendous win for Mansfield and for the entire state.”
“This selection will build on the 179th Airlift Wing’s legacy of excellence to begin a new chapter in the cyber warfare domain,” said Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.
Ohio was one of two locations under consideration, with the other being the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, the state said.
“Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base is the pride of Richland County,” Senator Sherrod Brown said. “Placing the new cyber warfare mission in Mansfield will help Ohioans perform critical missions to support the warfighter and will expand the strategic capabilities of the servicemembers at the base, who protect and serve their country with pride.”