Air Force sets deadlines for mandatory COVID vaccination

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kito Brooks, 88th Medical Group, podiatrist, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Capt. Erica Eyer, 88MDG, flight commander, Aerospace Operational Medicine Clinic at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on Jan. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)
U.S. Air Force Maj. Kito Brooks, 88th Medical Group, podiatrist, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Capt. Erica Eyer, 88MDG, flight commander, Aerospace Operational Medicine Clinic at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on Jan. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees)

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago
These dates apply unless members are seeking an exemption, service says

The Air Force has now set deadlines for personnel to receive the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.

Unless seeking an exemption, active-duty personnel are expected to be “fully vaccinated” by Nov. 2, while Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members are to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 2, the Air Force said Friday.

ExploreHere’s what Wright-Patt’s new health protection condition means for employees

Service members are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after receiving a single dose of a one-dose vaccine.

“Vaccinations will help ensure service members’ health and safety while preserving the department’s readiness and ability to execute worldwide air and space forces missions,” the Department of the Air Force said in a release Friday.

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

“We are taking an aggressive approach to protect our service members, their families and their communities from COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Delta variant,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones. “As members of the nation’s armed forces, our Airmen and Guardians must be able to respond to situations around the globe — being fully vaccinated will help us safely meet the readiness requirements that our national security depends on.”

Mandatory vaccination through a military provider will initially only include the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 ® vaccine (widely referred to as “Comirnaty®” upon receipt of FDA approval), which is today the only vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Airmen and Guardians may also receive the COVID-19 vaccines approved under FDA emergency use authorization, including Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca, from both military and civilian providers.

Airmen and Guardians who have proof of vaccination documented in their medical records, the Air Force said.

