Air Force to (some) THC users: You might get a second chance

Marijuana is the most commonly used illegal drug in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Some 48.2 million people, about 18% of Americans, used it at least once in 2019, the CDC said.

Mirroring similar policies enacted by the Army and Navy, the Department of the Air Force is allowing a two-year pilot program that permits a retest for applicants who test positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) during an initial physical exam at a military processing station.

Before, a positive THC result on that initial test would have led to a permanent bar from entry into the Air Force or Space Force. The pilot effort alters that, offering some prospective applicants a chance to retest after 90 days — if they receive a waiver.

If those who have been granted a waiver pass a second test, candidates will be allowed to enlist, according to the policy, which was shared with the Dayton Daily News by a spokeswoman for the Air Force.

“The waiver process starts with gathering a robust set of information designed to determine if the applicant is suitable for a THC waiver,” the policy states. “THC waiver applications will go through multiple levels of scrutiny to ensure suitability for service.”

Besides meeting all other qualification standards, waivers will be considered only for applicants who achieve a score of 50 or higher on the Armed Forces Qualification Test, don’t have “major” moral violations, have a high school diploma and are otherwise medically qualified for service.

This policy applies to recruits to the Air and Space forces, the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

Once people enlist, they must follow the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Air Force policy which prohibit drug use.

The policy is effective immediately and in effect for two years. Air Force leaders will decide then whether to keep the policy.

“We are reviewing our initial entry disqualifiers and looking at historical data to remove barriers to ensure we are not screening out candidates who will be successful Airmen and Guardians,” the Air Force said.