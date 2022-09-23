Support for commissaries among Pentagon steps to help struggling military families

The Pentagon said it will also pay eligible service members the Basic Needs Allowance (BNA) starting January 2023. That’s supplemental allowance for military members with dependents who apply and qualify based on gross household income.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also ordered an increase in the Dislocation Allowance (DLA) for E-1 to E-6 service members, to help offset personal expenses for permanent change of station moves, effective next month. DLA payments for all service members will be paid automatically a month prior to their move date to pre-empt out-of-pocket expenses.

And President Biden’s budget includes a 4.6% pay increase for the military starting January 1, 2023.

Further, the Pentagon ordered the speeding of seven additional occupational licensure interstate compacts with organizations representing multiple professions, to help spouses who must transfer professional licenses or credentials to new states with each move.

“Taking care of our people has always been one of Secretary Austin’s top three priorities,” Cisneros said. “The set of actions we are discussing today is part of the ongoing campaign the secretary has waged to make military family life better.”

The Labor Department reported earlier this month that consumer prices rose by 0.1% in August from July — meaning they are 8.3% above their year-earlier level. Food prices are up some 13.5% in the past year and Americans are widely expected to pay more to heat their homes this winter.