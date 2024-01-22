Airing tonight: Area woman competes on ‘The Bachelor’

Everything’s coming up roses tonight as Season 28 of “The Bachelor” premieres featuring Kayla Rodgers of Hamilton.
The 27-year-old high school guidance counselor is among 32 contestants hoping to win the heart of 28-year-old heartthrob Joey Graziadei, a tennis pro from Hawaii and runner-up on Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” starring Charity Lawson.
According to her ABC biography, the 2014 Hamilton High School graduate is described as an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman with a big personality.” Having recently ended an eight-year relationship, she is now eager to start her “soft girl” era and be with someone ready for marriage and kids. The “Harry Potter” fan also enjoys watching “Schitt’s Creek,” has an affection for rescue animals, and once stopped traffic to save a baby duckling.
Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO
Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO
Last year, Taylor Pegg of Springboro and Warrick Reider of Oxford competed alongside Graziadei on “The Bachelorette,” which aired over the summer. Both had difficulty advancing, particularly Reider who yawned during his cute carnival date with Lawson which was absolutely bizarre and downright rude.
With over 30 contestants in the premiere, it will be crucial for Rodgers to make an impact tonight. You can watch the drama (and tears) unfold beginning at 8 p.m.
About the Author