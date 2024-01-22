Airing tonight: Area woman competes on ‘The Bachelor’

According to her ABC biography, the 2014 Hamilton High School graduate is described as an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman with a big personality.” Having recently ended an eight-year relationship, she is now eager to start her “soft girl” era and be with someone ready for marriage and kids. The “Harry Potter” fan also enjoys watching “Schitt’s Creek,” has an affection for rescue animals, and once stopped traffic to save a baby duckling.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Last year, Taylor Pegg of Springboro and Warrick Reider of Oxford competed alongside Graziadei on “The Bachelorette,” which aired over the summer. Both had difficulty advancing, particularly Reider who yawned during his cute carnival date with Lawson which was absolutely bizarre and downright rude.

With over 30 contestants in the premiere, it will be crucial for Rodgers to make an impact tonight. You can watch the drama (and tears) unfold beginning at 8 p.m.