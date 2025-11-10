Alcohol suspected in crash the killed West Alexandria woman Sunday

Shelby Haynes, of West Alexandria, was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 east on U.S. 35 when the SUV went off the road while heading toward Quinn Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Cadillac hit a culvert, causing it to roll over before coming to a stop in a parking lot. Then the SUV caught fire.

Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

Investigators believe alcohol may be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash is under investigation.