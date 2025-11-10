Breaking: Alcohol suspected in crash the killed West Alexandria woman Sunday

Alcohol suspected in crash the killed West Alexandria woman Sunday

ajc.com

Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

Alcohol could be a factor in a crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in Preble County Sunday morning.

Around 5:28 a.m., the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, West Alexandria Fire and EMS and Eaton Fire Department responded to a crash near U.S. 35 and Quinn Road in Twin Twp.

Shelby Haynes, of West Alexandria, was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 east on U.S. 35 when the SUV went off the road while heading toward Quinn Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Cadillac hit a culvert, causing it to roll over before coming to a stop in a parking lot. Then the SUV caught fire.

Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

Investigators believe alcohol may be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Watch: Dayton glass blowing studio has ornament making classes — and it...
2
Area Christmas tree growers not raising prices
3
Employer-sponsored insurance premiums continue to rise
4
Voters passed West Dayton public hospital levy. Now what?
5
‘Creepy’ Sen. Moreno blasted for car snooping on Capitol Hill

About the Author