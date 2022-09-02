ALDI opens new grocery store in former Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall

ALDI has relocated an existing Montgomery County grocery store to a new spot near the Dayton Mall.
The new 26,658-square-foot store at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. opened Thursday, replacing the 22,337-square-foot store at 203 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg that closed its doors on Wednesday.
The new ALDI is in the building that housed a Barnes & Noble bookstore for 25 years until its closing in February. Store operating hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily remain for the new store.
A grand opening event at 8:30 a.m. this coming Thursday will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will give gift cards to the first 100 customers as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers also can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Springfield Division Vice President Sarah Brown said in a release. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers, and decided to move our (Miamisburg) store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”
ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, including locations in Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Huber Heights, Englewood and Middletown. Each ALDI store employs between 15 and 20 people, Brown previously said.
The grocer is on track to become third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, with plans to open approximately 150 new stores nationwide this year, Brown said. In addition to opening stores, ALDI will expand its curbside grocery pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of the year.
The previous ALDI location at the Corners at the Mall Shopping Center in Miamisburg will soon be occupied by Enson Group, a Cincinnati-based corporation in the food service supplies and equipment industry that is expanding its international market concept to Montgomery County. Enson Group plans to enlarge that space by nearly 6,000 square feet, according to a previous release from Edge Real Estate Group.
Staff Writer Natalie Jones contributed to this report.
