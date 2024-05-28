Oakwood hires firm with Centerville, Huber Heights ties for manager search

The consultant’s project team includes former city managers in Centerville and Huber Heights, Oakwood records show.

Meanwhile, council members plan to talk with more than a dozen residents from “different walks of life” in the initial stages of the process, Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan said.

The conversations with residents may include “what kind of things they like or think they like, what they think we should maybe change if we need to change … and just talk about the types of qualities they think that the next manager should have,” Duncan said.

Klopsch in April announced plans to retire in November after 32 years with the Oakwood, 22 of them as its top administrator.

Duncan said the search may be “regional as opposed to national,” Duncan said.

“The Management Advisory Group has contacts and network connections that are national. But we’re thinking that we should be able to find qualified candidates in the in the Ohio region,” he added.

The scope will be more clearly defined as the process moves forward, he said. City council is set to meet Wednesday in executive session.

Council is expected to review its talks with residents and meet with the consultant, Duncan said.

Oakwood is paying Management Advisory Group $22,500 for the search, city documents show. The firm has done more than 300 executive search services for businesses such as Citibank, American Express, ExxonMobil and Chase, according to its website.

The business has former Centerville City Manager Greg Horn on its team for this search, according to Oakwood records. The team will also include former Huber Heights City Manager Marc Thompson, documents show.

Management Advisory Group has outlined a schedule that would involve interviewing candidates by September. That is in line with Oakwood’s goal to have a successor in place in October so that person can transition with Klopsch before he retires.