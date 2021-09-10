Allison Janney’s sweepstakes to benefit Amelia Air Animal Rescue

Prizes include:

-Five winners will receive one of Allison’s official “Mom” episode shooting scripts used during table reads and rehearsals while filming “Mom” Season 8. All five scripts have been autographed on the cover by Allison, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnson, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner.

-Five winners will receive a single season of “Mom” on DVD which has been autographed on the cover by Allison, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnson, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner. Available seasons are 1 through 5.

-Two winners will receive the exact handbags Allison used on “Mom” when playing Bonnie Plunkett. For the entire run of the series, only two handbags were ever used for filming and Allison has donated both: she has autographed the inside of each bag.

-One winner will receive a light pink baseball cap embroidered with the official “Mom” logo, which has been autographed under the bill by Allison.

-One winner will receive an official “Mom” wardrobe item, an AJ’s Barrel Works tee. This was the uniform shirt worn by Adam and his bar employees on “Mom.” The shirt is a size L and has been autographed by Allison.

-One winner will receive the ‘Sachet’ band tee worn by Allison as Bonnie Plunkett in Season 8 Episode 3 (“Tang and a Safe Space for Everybody”). The shirt has been autographed on the back by Allison.

For more information, visit https://go.rallyup.com/ameliaair-allisonjanney