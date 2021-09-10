Allison Janney’s sweepstakes to benefit Amelia Air Animal Rescue

Fans of Allison Janney, the Academy and seven-time Emmy Award-winning actress raised in Oakwood, have a chance to celebrate her latest Emmy nomination by helping her raise money to save animals.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Janney is offering signed memorabilia from her recent CBS sitcom “Mom” to benefit Amelia Air Animal Rescue. Her connection to Amelia Air is a family affair. Her niece, Petra Janney, co-founded the nonprofit in 2019. According to a release, Amelia Air is dedicated to saving pets from euthanasia with the mission “to provide the missing link between kill shelters with too many animals and families who want to adopt them.” Inspired by co-founder Dan Heistad’s family’s Great Dane Amelia, who was rescued in an airplane, Amelia Air now flies pets to freedom on both coasts of the United States. In fact, the organization has flown 18 missions and saved nearly 200 animals so far in 2021.
After raising over $32,000 for Amelia Air with her “West Wing”-themed sweepstakes in 2020, Allison returns to offer fans of “Mom,” which ended in May 2021, a chance to win one of several autographed pieces. The sweepstakes, which began Sept. 9, ends at midnight on Sept. 19, the evening of the Emmys. Allison is nominated for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Bonnie Plunkett, a recovering addict. All supporters who donate will be entered for chances to win. Chances start at $10.
Credit: Michael Yarish
Prizes include:
-Five winners will receive one of Allison’s official “Mom” episode shooting scripts used during table reads and rehearsals while filming “Mom” Season 8. All five scripts have been autographed on the cover by Allison, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnson, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner.
-Five winners will receive a single season of “Mom” on DVD which has been autographed on the cover by Allison, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnson, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner. Available seasons are 1 through 5.
-Two winners will receive the exact handbags Allison used on “Mom” when playing Bonnie Plunkett. For the entire run of the series, only two handbags were ever used for filming and Allison has donated both: she has autographed the inside of each bag.
-One winner will receive a light pink baseball cap embroidered with the official “Mom” logo, which has been autographed under the bill by Allison.
-One winner will receive an official “Mom” wardrobe item, an AJ’s Barrel Works tee. This was the uniform shirt worn by Adam and his bar employees on “Mom.” The shirt is a size L and has been autographed by Allison.
-One winner will receive the ‘Sachet’ band tee worn by Allison as Bonnie Plunkett in Season 8 Episode 3 (“Tang and a Safe Space for Everybody”). The shirt has been autographed on the back by Allison.
For more information, visit https://go.rallyup.com/ameliaair-allisonjanney