Alzheimer’s event aims to help local caregivers Saturday

The “Dementia Conversations” program from 11 a.m. to noon will provide tips for breaking the ice with family members to help them discuss some of the most common issues that are difficult to address: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

The event location is the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, in conference room 1B on the first floor. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Those interested can call the Alzheimer’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or go to https://bit.ly/DementiaDayRegister.

Masks and social distancing are required for the association’s indoor programming regardless of vaccination status.