Alzheimer’s event aims to help local caregivers Saturday

A free event Saturday is designed to help the thousands of people in the Dayton area caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and educate anyone wanting to learn more about the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter and Dayton Metro Library are planning the Dementia Education Day on Saturday at the downtown Dayton library, 215 E. Third St.
“So many caregivers are working adults and may have trouble attending our daytime or evening weekday events. This program makes it accessible to all,” said Rebecca Hall program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley.
The most recent data available estimates about 220,000 Ohioans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and an additional 442,000 people in the state estimated as family caregivers.
During “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” from 10 to 11 a.m., participants will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The “Dementia Conversations” program from 11 a.m. to noon will provide tips for breaking the ice with family members to help them discuss some of the most common issues that are difficult to address: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
The event location is the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton, in conference room 1B on the first floor. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Those interested can call the Alzheimer’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or go to https://bit.ly/DementiaDayRegister.
Masks and social distancing are required for the association’s indoor programming regardless of vaccination status.
