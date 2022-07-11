Americana Festival investigating fireworks show that ‘fell far short’

The committee said it is gathering information to determine why the show was shorter and the quality of the fireworks display “significantly less than expected.”

“Once the investigation is completed, the committee plans to address its concerns with its fireworks vendor to help ensure quality shows in the future,” the committee said.

The Americana Festival Committee said it is proud to be an all-volunteer organization that receives “generous financial and logistics support” from the City of Centerville and Washington Twp., as well as from many other local businesses.

“We recognize and take seriously our role as stewards of those resources,” the committee said in the statement. “We assure you we will get to the bottom of what happened and do everything we can to avoid similar issues in the future. Thank you for your understanding about the challenges experienced with this year’s fireworks show.”