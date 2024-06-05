Americana Festival to have more food vendor offerings, relocate auto show

Changes to this year’s festival include:

75 food vendors on July 4, a 25% increase

22 food vendors at the fireworks show on July 3, a 50% increase.

Relocating the auto show to West Franklin Street near the main entertainment stage and the majority of food trucks. The new setup aims to enhance the festival experience by bringing together key attractions, making it more convenient for visitors to enjoy the festivities, organizers said.

“Kind and Helpful Hands” is the theme of this year’s festival, which honors as grand marshals school resource officers Deputy Gary Fulwiler (retired) of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which covers Washington Twp., and Officer Tracy Sommers from the Centerville Police Department.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit www.americanafestival.org.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is presenting sponsor for this year’s celebration.

“The Americana Festival is a wonderful opportunity for families to create lasting memories and foster a sense of community,” Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, said in a release. “We are proud to be a part of the festival’s rich legacy in Centerville and Washington Twp.”

Working with Dayton Children’s Hospital as the event’s presenting sponsor is “a perfect fit,” said Keith Weiskittle, the Americana Festival Committee’s executive director.

“Their commitment to the well-being of our children and community mirrors the values we celebrate at the festival,” Weiskittle said in a release. “Together, we look forward to creating wonderful memories for families and celebrating our shared heritage.”

Families with young children can visit the dedicated children’s area off Main Street leading up to Activity Center Park, where the sprayground (splash pad) is located. The sprayground is undergoing renovations, thanks in part to a donation from Dayton Children’s, and will be available for use later this year. Several vendors offer child-friendly products and treats. Dayton Children’s booth in this area will feature giveaways for families and children of all ages.