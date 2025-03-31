Animal Resource Center ‘critically over capacity’

“Due to this emergency, we are temporarily restricting impoundments to those ordered by a judge or magistrate,” the ARC shared in a social media post. “This does not affect our lost and found services, scanning pets for microchips and offering supplies to assist finders and owners.”

The fee to adopt dogs is $20, which includes spay/neuter costs, initial vaccines, heartworm testing, a dog license, a microchip and free monthly training courses.

🚨 URGENT: HELP NEEDED! 🚨 The Animal Resource Center is critically over capacity. We currently have 108 dogs in our... Posted by Montgomery County Animal Resource Center on Monday, March 31, 2025

Adults wishing to view adoptable pets can visit ARC’s adoption webpage or go to the shelter during its business hours — no appointment is needed.

The ARC is at 6790 Webster St. in Dayton. Last week, 17 dogs were adopted at ARC.

“We urgently need adopters, fosters and rescues to help place these dogs in safe, loving homes,” said ARC in a social media post.

Ways to help dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center:

1. Adopt: Profiles about every adoptable dog at the animal resource center can be found on the center’s website.

2. Foster: The county is in need of foster parents for dogs. People older than 18 may be eligible to foster a dog.

3. Volunteer: Multiple volunteer opportunities exist, ranging from dog socializing to cleaning up kennels.

4. Donate: The shelter has a wishlist of supplies it needs to tend to its animals.