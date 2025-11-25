Animal Resource Center kennels temporarily closed during construction

Breaking: Hand count confirms coin toss election race in Miami County

Hawk, a 10-year-old male pit bull, waits for a treat held by animal shelter staff (unpictured) on May 6 at Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Hawk, a 10-year-old male pit bull, waits for a treat held by animal shelter staff (unpictured) on May 6 at Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
By Sydney Dawes
35 minutes ago
The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will restrict animal intakes for the next two weeks due to construction work in parts of the shelter’s kennel area.

Several kennels are temporarily closed. The ARC will limit intakes to those that are court-ordered. This restriction does not affect the shelter’s lost and found services.

The project aims to improve the care, comfort and safety of dogs housed at the facility, according to ARC officials.

ARC has estimated that more than 140,000 dogs reside in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter has historically had space for roughly 80 dogs.

ARC staff will continue to create lost dog reports, prioritize calls for service, scan pets for microchips and offer supplies to assist finders and owners, according to county officials.

“These improvements will ensure the continued safety of staff and the dogs in our care. Restricting intake during construction allows us to maintain safe, humane conditions that every animal deserves,” said Amy Bohardt, Director of the Animal Resource Center. “We’re grateful to everyone for adopting, fostering, transferring or helping reunite lost pets with their families while this work is completed.”

Dog adoptions, too, will be $20 through Saturday, Dec. 13. Shelter officials say every adoption frees a kennel for another dog that needs shelter.

The ARC is at 6790 Webster St. in Dayton. This month, nearly 20 dogs have been returned to their owners and more than 30 have been adopted.

Residents who spot a lost dog are encouraged to call the ARC so staff can document the report, prioritize a call for service and assist with next steps.

Dayton Daily News has reached out to an ARC spokesperson for more details about the kennel project.

How to help dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center:

Adopt: Adoptions are just $20 through Saturday, Dec. 13. View adoptable dogs at: 24petconnect.com/MCOHAdopt

Foster: Short-term fosters are urgently needed during construction. New foster applicants can sign up at: mcanimals.org/get-involved/

Rescue: Current rescue partners able to assist with transfers may call 937-264-5462 or email ARCRescue@mcohio.org. Organizations seeking to become approved rescue partners can apply at: mcanimals.org/get-involved/

