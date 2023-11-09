Area veteran business group to hold networking breakfast

The Miami Valley Veteran Owned Business Networking Group will hold its monthly networking breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to feature guest speaker Kate Vriner of Sunbelt Business Brokers.

The breakfast is open to the public, and will be from 8-9 a.m. at 110 N. Main Street in Dayton, at the RFFG Marketplace inside the Premier Health Building.

In a release, the group said that Vriner will speak on the importance of having the Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business certificate for your business, how to get it, and how to prepare to sell your business when the time comes.

Otherwise, the group said that the breakfast, which is held on the third Wednesday each month, is meant to connect veteran business owners to support each other’s efforts.