Area whooping cough cases rise; Kettering schools reports one

Montgomery County this year has seen a doubling of whooping cough — or pertussis — cases compared to all of 2022, including a recent case in Kettering City Schools.

Twenty-seven cases of the highly infectious bacterial disease have been reported this year while 2022 saw 13 reported for the entire year, said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

A case was recently detected in a John F. Kennedy kindergarten class in Kettering. The school sent an Oct. 9 letter to parents of JFK students notifying them of issue, which is most serious for babies and young children, according to health officials.

“Pertussis is a serious respiratory infection that spreads through the air when an infected person breaths, coughs or sneezes,” the letter states.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against it, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms usually develop within five to 10 days after contact with the bacteria that cause it, the CDC states. Sometimes symptoms do not develop for as long as three weeks.

Early symptoms can last up two weeks and usually include:

•Runny or stuffed-up nose

•Low-grade fever (less than 100.4°F)

•Mild, occasional cough (babies do not do this)

•pnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing) and cyanosis (turning blue or purple) in babies and young children

In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. Therefore, doctors often do not suspect or diagnose it until the more severe symptoms appear.