‘Extremely dangerous’ men wanted in Harrison Twp. deadly shooting

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is asking for the public’s help to find two men considered “armed and extremely dangerous” who are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting last weekend in Harrison Twp.
The victim, 26-year-old Devin Wilson, was found dead inside a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road after deputies received a report around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7 of several rounds of gunfire in the area, according to deputies.
Michael “Sauceyy” Allen and Re’al Streety are wanted on murder and felonious assault warrants, Streck said in a news release.
“Streety and Allen are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous. Dozens of rounds from multiple weapons were fired indiscriminately from a moving vehicle during the attack on Wilson,” the sheriff said.
Anyone who comes into contact with Streety or Allen is urged to call 911 immediately.
Also, anyone who knows the whereabouts of Streety or Allen or who has other information about the case can call detective Shiverdecker at 937-225-4665. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers on their website or by calling 937-222-STOP (7867).