‘Extremely dangerous’ men wanted in Harrison Twp. deadly shooting

The victim, 26-year-old Devin Wilson, was found dead inside a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road after deputies received a report around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7 of several rounds of gunfire in the area, according to deputies.

Michael “Sauceyy” Allen and Re’al Streety are wanted on murder and felonious assault warrants, Streck said in a news release.