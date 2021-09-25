Around 2.4K without power early this morning

Just over 2,400 households are without power this morning, with the vast majority being in Montgomery County.
The largest outage, in the area north of Dayton, was reported at 1:48 a.m., and consisted of 2,380 customers.
We have reached out to AES Ohio for more information, and will update this story with any new information.
The following are the number of customers without power by county, as reported by the AES Ohio and Duke Energy outage maps.
Montgomery County: 2,383
Butler County: 40
Greene County: 21
