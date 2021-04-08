Arrest warrant issued for Trotwood man wanted in Dayton shooting

Rene Laennec Reese, 45, is charged with four counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He is not in custody.

A 38-year-old Dayton man called for help just before 6 p.m. Saturday after he said his neighbor’s brother shot him inside his apartment in the 100 block of Park Avenue in Dayton. The victim said he ran to the area of Wyoming and Alberta streets.