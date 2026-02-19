Ashley Flynn homicide: No indication community in danger, Tipp City police says

Flynn died after she was shot twice in her home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court early Monday, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:31 a.m. on a report of a burglary with a resident who had been shot.

Police also denied rumors that a person had confessed to Flynn’s death and was in custody.

“The release and spread of unverified information is not only untrue, but also deeply detrimental to the Flynn family and unfair to those involved in this investigation,” a police statement read.

The department asked the community to stay patient as the investigation continues.

“This process is not immediate,” police said. “The community deserves a complete and accurate investigation, and the family deserves a full and careful review of all available evidence.”

Tipp City police are working with multiple agencies to solve Flynn’s homicide.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene on Monday to process evidence and assist in the follow-up investigation. The FBI, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office are also assisting in the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning, and police are following up on information collected during that process.

Investigators are reviewing tips and information submitted by the public. Anyone with details or videos they think may be related to Flynn’s death should call Tipp City police at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications center at 937-440-9911.

The death of the 37-year-old Tipp City Schools substitute teacher and volleyball has left the community in shock as they mourn.

About 100 people gathered Wednesday at Christian Life Center in Butler Twp., the Flynn family’s church.

Flynn was married to Caleb Flynn and had two daughters.

She previously taught for Tipp City Schools and spent the last year as a teacher for LifeWise Academy in Tipp City.

Sally Shank, a neighbor, said everyone who knew Flynn loved her.

“She really just engaged you,” Shank said. “She was full of light. She’s going to leave a big hole in our church, and our neighborhood and our schools.”