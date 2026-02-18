Who was Ashley Flynn? What to know about the woman killed in Tipp City

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," Tipp City Schools said.

Cunningham Court residents described the Flynn family as wonderful, active neighbors who have lived on the cul-de-sac for about four or five years.

The Dayton Daily News continues to follow this case. Here is a roundup of our coverage so far:

FBI joins Ashley Flynn case: Husband starred on ‘American Idol’

The FBI is among agencies assisting with the investigation into the shooting that devastated a Tipp City family active in the community, schools and their church.

“We have also reached out to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Dayton FBI office, who are also assisting us not only for manpower purposes but also additional resources and expertise in certain fields that can help in this situation,” Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said.

While still working as a music pastor, Ashley’s husband, Caleb Flynn, in 2013 appeared as a contestant on the 12th season of “American Idol.” During an interview, he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. I love her.”

Neighbors said the Flynns and their two elementary-age daughters are often seen outside with the family’s two Goldendoodles. They have a volleyball net set up in the backyard, a basketball hoop along the driveway and they would often toss a softball outside as well.

VIDEO: Tipp City police chief discusses investigation into Ashley Flynn homicide

Tipp City homicide: Autopsy conducted; Police reviewing tips, evidence

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning and the results are pending.

Investigators are following up the information and evidence obtained during the autopsy.

Police are also reviewing tips from the community.

Late Monday morning police asked people with video footage or any information to come forward.

Tipp City neighbors shocked about shooting of Ashley Flynn in reported burglary

Neighbors of Ashley Flynn expressed shock a day after her death, questioning how this could happen in their tight-knit community.

“Everybody that knew her loved her,” said neighbor Sally Shank. “She really just engaged you. She was full of light. She’s going to leave a big hole in our church, and our neighborhood and our schools.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Neighbors also expressed concern and a need for vigilance. One said she’s installing a home security system.

Tipp City homicide: What we know as the investigation reaches third day

Investigators are continuing to follow up on information and evidence gathered during the autopsy process.