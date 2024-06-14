Ashley’s Pastry Shop celebrates 42 years in Oakwood: Owner shares favorite memories

Owner Theresa Hammons and her husband, Greg, opened the bakery in 1982 when she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their oldest daughter, Ashley. Over the years, Ashley’s Pastry Shop has become a household name when it comes to doughnuts, cakes, cookies and other fresh pastries.

Here are some of Hammons’ favorite memories:

“The first time we were featured in the press, March 3, 2004, showcasing our Cookie of the Stars, Sandtarts, that were enjoyed for years by the cast and crew of The West Wing. After the article appeared, we sold 780 dozen in one day.”

“The generations of families we have served over our 42 years. We have baked wedding cakes for second and third generations of families, not to mention wedding cakes to baby showers, christening celebrations, birthdays, graduations for the same family. The trust they place in us to bake memories is what drives us to do our best.”

“A shy, nervous kindergartener came into the bakery before her first day of school — shedding a few tears — and I gave her a smiley face cookie to brighten her day. That tradition continued every first day of school throughout her college years, as we would ship them to her. She has continued that with her own children.”

“Surviving the pandemic and being recognized for that in Kiplinger’s Financial Review Magazine. Each day faced challenges that our amazing team, customers, and family worked tirelessly to support us. An 8-year-old little girl cleaned out her piggy bank and brought it to us to be sure we would be here for her to work for us when she turns 16, just like her siblings did.”

Hammons’ said the relationships they’ve built with their customers, vendors, employees and local community has played “an integral role in our success and we could not imagine Ashley’s without them.”

Ashley’s Pastry Shop has plans to deliver boxes of treats randomly throughout the Miami Valley for the next week to celebrate their birthday.

The bakery, located at 21 Park Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.