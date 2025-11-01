At least 1 dead after crash on I-75 in Dayton

At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Dayton on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports an injury crash around 3:50 a.m. at I-75 southbound near Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Additional details are not yet available.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene near I-75 and East Third Street.

The Department of Transportation’s OHGO map indicates all traffic lanes have since reopened.

