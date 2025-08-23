At least 2 injured after Dayton shooting

At least two people were injured following a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of East Third Street around 12:50 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Two people were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
A 911 caller said at least eight shots were fired, and a woman was screaming at one point.
Additional details are not yet available.
