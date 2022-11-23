At least 3 dead following 3 different Miami Valley crashes

More than 12 hours later, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post responded to a crash involving a semi truck and farm tractor on U.S. 42 in Wayne Twp. in Warren County.

The semi truck hit the back of the tractor and then went through the median and across northbound lanes before overturning in a ditch, according to OSHP. The drive of the tractor, 63-year-old Estey Pringle, of Waynesville, was thrown from the tractor and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the semi truck had to be removed from the vehicle and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with life-threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

Around 6:20 p.m., troopers from the OSHP Xenia Post responded to a crash on U.S. 68 in Xenia Twp.

A Honda CRV was turning right onto U.S. 68 from Brush Road Row when it was hit by a Chevrolet Blazer. The Honda went off the right side of the street before re-entering the road and hitting the Chevrolet, according to OSHP. The Chevrolet came to a stop on its side after hitting the Honda a second time.

The driver of the Honda, James Dominy, 71, of Chesterfield, Virginia, a female passenger and the driver of the Chevrolet were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Dominy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to OSHP.

All three incidents remain under investigation.

So far this year, at least 1,139 people have died in traffic incidents in Ohio, according to OSHP data. There have been at least 1,057 deadly crashes in the state this year, including 13 in Greene County, 50 in Montgomery County and 21 in Warren County.