Attorney who stole millions from Beavercreek estate to spend 5 years in prison

An attorney who stole $2.1 million intended for charity and spent it on child support, cosmetic surgery a boat and other luxuries will spend the next five years in prison.
Brian Matthew Wiggins, 37, pleaded guilty to 16 federal charges Friday in Greene County Common Pleas Court, including aggravated theft, money laundering and possession of cocaine, Prosecutor David Hayes said.
As part of a plea agreement, Wiggins will pay restitution of $1.9 million, Hayes said.
He was indicted on 55 charges and was facing more than 70 years in prison, if convicted on all counts, Hayes said last year.
“The bulk of the charges in the indictment allege fraudulent activity related to transfer of estate and/or trust funds from the estate of a man named Ronald Lentz,” Hayes said during a March 2020 media briefing.
Lentz of Beavercreek died in August 2018. Wiggins was the attorney of the estate as well as the trustee of the trust, which were valued at more than $3 million, Hayes said. The majority of the estate was to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Smile Train, a nonprofit for children with cleft lips and palates.
Wiggins spent the money on child support payments, cosmetic surgery for a family member, houses, a boat, a car, gambling in Las Vegas and in Ohio and jewelry, Hayes said.
Wiggins’ license to practice law was suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court, Hayes said. Following his conviction, he risks disbarment.