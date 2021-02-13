Attorney who stole millions from Beavercreek estate to spend 5 years in prison

Lentz of Beavercreek died in August 2018. Wiggins was the attorney of the estate as well as the trustee of the trust, which were valued at more than $3 million, Hayes said. The majority of the estate was to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Smile Train, a nonprofit for children with cleft lips and palates.

Wiggins spent the money on child support payments, cosmetic surgery for a family member, houses, a boat, a car, gambling in Las Vegas and in Ohio and jewelry, Hayes said.

Wiggins’ license to practice law was suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court, Hayes said. Following his conviction, he risks disbarment.