Bank of America branch coming to Dayton area

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said she looks forward to Dayton forming another relationship with a company entering into its market.

“I always say, as a region, we always punch above our weight class,” Rice said. “And what I mean by that is you are going to be welcomed in this community like you’ve never known before.”

Work on the 4360 N. Main St. branch will be completed later this year, with Bank of America officials hoping to open the location to clients this fall.

“What we’re really focused on is trying to be strategically placed where our clients are. Because in every one of these communities where we come, we already have clients here, even though there’s no brick and mortar,” said Felicia Lewis, Bank of America’s Southeast Consumer Division Executive.

New financial center locations typically cost between $6 million to $8 million to build from the ground up, and they can see the creation of between six to 10 jobs, Lewis said.

The property was also once home to a theme park. The property spans 29 acres, with the Bank of America location taking up one acre.

Bank of America is also creating a Miami Twp. branch on 2799 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

The bank chain operates 3,600 financial centers and roughly 15,000 ATMS in more than 100 U.S. markets. It serves 70 million clients globally.