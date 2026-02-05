Effort to split Clay Twp. halted by organizers

“The Northwest Initiative was founded to address challenges with public services and rising property taxes. Over recent months, we explored options including forming a new township and transferring school districts to Franklin Monroe. We have halted both petitions effective immediately,” the group said in its announcement.

The petition had received heavy pushback from other residents and Clay Twp. leaders, who spoke out against the proposal on social media and during packed township trustee meetings. Many stressed the move would negatively affect the existing township and its remaining residents.

NWI said the effort was “well-intentioned,” but that it caused “unintended disruption and division” within the community.

“This was never our goal,” the announcement reads. “... It is encouraging to witness the raised awareness of the economic challenges facing northwest Montgomery County. NWI is committed to working cooperatively with current leadership and all residents to explore practical solutions for our region.”

The full statement can be viewed at northwestinitiative.com.