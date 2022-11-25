Beavercreek buys $1.1M in land; aims to fix flooding, erosion in neighborhoods

The city of Beavercreek has taken a step towards major infrastructure projects that will help address stormwater issues and flooding in some city neighborhoods.
The city is in the process of purchasing three properties along Grange Hall Road for approximately $1.1 million, two of which will help facilitate an ARPA-funded stormwater project on Willowcrest Road. The city dedicated the vast majority of its $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to infrastructure projects earlier this year, particularly stormwater upgrades.
The two properties are located east of Grange Hall, directly across from the new park land and just south of Willowcrest Drive.
“This area has had drainage issues for many years,” said City Engineer Jeff Moorman. “Following heavy rain, the road tends to flood and can remain under water for several days. We have also received many reports from residents in the area saying water has made its way into their homes.”
To address this, the city plans on creating two detention ponds, and installing a drainage swale and storm sewer in the area. The city has dedicated about $2 million in ARPA funds to the project, located in the Woodhaven subdivision along Grange Hall.
The third property is located at the southwest corner of Grange Hall and Research Boulevard, and will be resold for development purposes. All three properties will be short-term acquisitions, and the city expects to fully recoup its investments, officials said.
The city has also dedicated approximately $1.75 million of its ARPA funds toward another stormwater project on Vineland Trail, located north of The Greene and off of County Line Road. Erosion behind many homes in the area has led to steep drop-offs and exposed utilities, which the city plans to remediate.
The city will garner public input for the projects, both of which are currently in the design phase. The city will begin advertising for bids in 2023, with plans to complete both projects by the end of 2024.
“The city does not have funding sources for its infrastructure projects, including stormwater, which is why is the city has never been able to address this issue until now,” City Manager Pete Landrum said. “This project will prevent the road from flooding and help to protect residents’ homes.”
Purchasing the land allows the city to complete the project more quickly with fewer complications, officials said.
About the Author