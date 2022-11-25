Beavercreek buys $1.1M in land; aims to fix flooding, erosion in neighborhoods

Explore Beavercreek tax levy for roadwork passes by tight margin

The third property is located at the southwest corner of Grange Hall and Research Boulevard, and will be resold for development purposes. All three properties will be short-term acquisitions, and the city expects to fully recoup its investments, officials said.

The city has also dedicated approximately $1.75 million of its ARPA funds toward another stormwater project on Vineland Trail, located north of The Greene and off of County Line Road. Erosion behind many homes in the area has led to steep drop-offs and exposed utilities, which the city plans to remediate.

The city will garner public input for the projects, both of which are currently in the design phase. The city will begin advertising for bids in 2023, with plans to complete both projects by the end of 2024.

“The city does not have funding sources for its infrastructure projects, including stormwater, which is why is the city has never been able to address this issue until now,” City Manager Pete Landrum said. “This project will prevent the road from flooding and help to protect residents’ homes.”

Purchasing the land allows the city to complete the project more quickly with fewer complications, officials said.