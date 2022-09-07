Beavercreek buys second large parcel, setting stage for city’s largest park

The parcels are immediately north of Ankeney Middle School, running from Shakertown Road north about a mile to Patterson Road, just off the east side of I-675. The land is a mixture of farm acreage and wooded land.

The city's proposed largest park would be be bordered by I-675 and Grange Hall Road to the west and east, and by Patterson and Shakertown roads to the north and south.

The city was awarded $738,000 in total grants for the parkland from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources through the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund across two consecutive years. The city matched both grants using park fees, money the city has collected from Beavercreek developments that have not dedicated land for green space.

Both parcels were purchased from the Miami Valley Research Park Foundation. For the 48 acres, the total purchase price was $470,000, and for the 100 acres, the purchase price was just over $1 million, with ODNR grants accounting for half of each amount.

In 2019, a community survey indicated that 60 percent of Beavercreek households saw “a need for large community parks,” according to city officials, and a high percentage of residents indicated they wanted to see more trail systems and open spaces in Beavercreek. This new park land will allow the city to fulfill those requests, the city said.

“The purchase of this land allows the city to protect Beavercreek’s natural resources, prevents commercial and residential development, and preserves green space for future generations to enjoy,” Landrum said.